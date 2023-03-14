New KC Hooley House located at the Power and Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A new addition to the Power and Light District is open just in time for the March Madness and the NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Power & Light District announced Tuesday that KC Hooley House has officially opened.

The new 9,774-square-foot restaurant is located at 170 East 14th Street.

The restaurant offers elevated eats, handcrafted cocktails, and in-house entertainment for guests.

“We worked hard to capture the essence of our favorite Irish pubs while providing something refreshing yet familiar to neighbors and visitors of the District,” owner of KC Hooley House Ryan Haverty said.

The pub will feature a large dining area where local and regional acts will perform. The venue will also have a second bar and lounge area that feature a unique small plate menu with an extensive and entertaining craft cocktail experience, giving guests two completely different concepts to enjoy under one roof.

“The KC Hooley House team has put their hearts into bringing their vision for a modern twist on the classic Irish pub to downtown,” president of Power & Light District John Moncke said. “We’re proud of the work they have done, and we look forward to helping another local business thrive in the heart of our hometown.”