FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to expand Interstate 70, adding a third lane from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Now there’s a chance for Kansas City-area residents to learn more about the project, including what’s next for I-70 and possible construction schedules.

MoDOT is holding two public informational meetings on its Statewide Improve I-70 Program:

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4-6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center, 802 S. Gordon Street

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 4-6 p.m. – Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center, 4715 West U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs

MoDOT will also hold other sessions across the state, including in St. Louis and mid-Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill earlier this month, funding the massive road project.

The work is expected to ease congestion on the heavily traveled interstate between St. Louis and Kansas City. It’s a 200-mile stretch of I-70 where many parts of rural Missouri only have two lanes right now.

MoDOT said it’s currently in the planning stage of the project. At the informational meetings, engineers will share preliminary information on the I-70 program’s goals, possible construction timelines and next steps.

Previously MoDOT leaders have said construction is expected to begin next summer, and it will take about 6-7 years to complete.

MoDOT said both meetings are open-house style. There won’t be a formal presentation, and all the information will be the same at both sessions.

The department is also hoping to gather feedback from Missouri residents on the project, including I-70’s current condition, construction stages and more.

There will be opportunities to provide feedback at both meetings, but Missourians can also submit online comment here starting Aug. 28 through Sept. 22.