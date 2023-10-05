KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to make sure you have a sober ride home.

From now through New Year’s Eve, all Uber users can receive $10 off a ride in Missouri from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Just use the code SoberMO23. Each Uber user can use the code twice.

You can download the Uber app here.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day. Over 13,000 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone.

Officials urge you to plan your ride home — whether it’s a designated driver or a rideshare — before you start partying.