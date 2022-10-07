UPDATE: Independence police reports the parents have been located and officers are continuing to investigate why the incident happened.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardians of two girls Friday evening.

Police say the two did not get picked up from school and none of the records are accurate for contacting their parents or guardians.

The children do not have current address information as well, according to police.

Anyone with information on how to contact the parents of the two kids, police ask that you call (816) 836-3600.

