BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates.

The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins.

L-R: Christopher Allen Blevins, Lance Justin Stephens, and Matthew Allen Crawford

Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail for weapons and drug charges, Stephens for delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon, and Crawford for theft charges.

The three are considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not confront them. Should you see them, Barry County authorities ask you call 911 and report their location.