CARTER COUNTY, Mo. — The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation.

Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on Nov. 13. His body was found three days later, on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways not far from an area where he planned to hunt.

Any death within a national park requires a full investigation. Gathering statements from witnesses is a part of that process.

Carnell was from Sikeston, Missouri. He was dropped off in the area by a friend that Sunday morning. He was reported missing after he did not return home.

Investigators believe he got lost while tracking deer. His body was found by searchers on horseback on a small island in a slough. His death was likely caused by hypothermia and exposure.

You can contact the park’s law enforcement specialist, Chuck Lochart, at 573-351-9642 or email at charles_lochart@nps.gov.

