KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jelly Roll is coming to Kansas City later this summer with his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, making a stop at T-Mobile Center on Aug. 26.

Tickets for Backroad Baptism Tour in Kansas City go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center website.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, and more.

Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers.

Tickets will range from $25.00 to $119.75.

Roll will kick off his tour in Southaven, Mississippi on July 28.