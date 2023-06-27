INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A jury found a man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer guilty on Monday. He could now face the death penalty.

Ian McCarthy is charged with shooting and killing Officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop in August 2017.

Officer Gary Michael

After a week-long trial in Jackson County, jurors found McCarthy guilty of first-degree murder.

The trial was moved from Henry County to Jackson County, and jurors were brought in from Platte County.

Prosecutors said McCarthy jumped out of his car and shot Michael in the chest before he drove a few blocks, crashed the car and ran from officers. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

His attorneys argued Michael shot McCarthy first, and the gunman returned fire. McCarthy was also injured in the shooting.

During opening statements, McCarthy’s lawyers pointed toward his troubled past including family abuse. They said McCarthy also suffers from a long list of mental illnesses, including PTSD, depression, and traumatic brain injuries.

McCarthy’s defense team said he wasn’t capable of thinking clearly during the shooting because of his history of mental issues.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty in this case. Jurors return to the Jackson County Courthouse on Tuesday to begin the penalty phase of the trial.