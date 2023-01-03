KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library announced that it would hold its fourth hygiene product drive, collecting travel-size personal care items donations.

Those wishing to help can visit any Kansas City Public Library location to drop off supplies in marked donation bins from Jan. 3-12.

The donated items will be assembled into kits, along with a copy of the Library’s award-winning Street Sheet, on Jan.17 and then handed out to individuals who are unhoused in Kansas City.

Items being accepted for the personal care kits include:

Shampoo

Body wash and soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Washcloths

Combs and hairbrushes

Nail clippers

Adhesive bandages

Razors

Lip balm

Hand sanitizer