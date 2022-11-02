KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with first-degree murder in an August shooting that killed a woman at a gas station in August.

Court records show police used cell phone records and surveillance video to build a case against 23-year-old D’Angelo L. Fisher. He is also charged with assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station near Independence Avenue and Maple Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.

The charging documents show records from Fisher’s cell phone put him in the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives also used the video to connect Fisher to the white vehicle that pulled up at the gas station before the shooting.

The shooting killed 21-year-old Myana Henderson. A man was also injured in the shooting, but survived.

According to the probable cause statement, witnesses said Fisher ambushed Henderson and the other victim as they left the gas station. They also said Fisher ran after Henderson, shooting at her.

Court documents show Henderson’s boyfriend told police Fisher harassed Henderson before the shooting, claiming she was cheating on him. He also told investigators Fisher was released from prison shortly before the shooting.

Fisher is currently on parole for attempted first-degree robbery. When police arrested Fisher for Henderson’s murder they said he had a handgun with him, which is illegal because he is a felon.

