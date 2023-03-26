KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday due to injuries that were caused in a crash that occurred one month ago.

On Feb. 25, the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was driving north on Troost Avenue and did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Troost and Meyer Boulevard crashing into a maroon Honda Covic.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead from his injuries on March 25 at 11:36 p.m.

Police identified the man as 82-year-old Wilbur Douglas.

The driver of the Honda complained of minor injuries and refused EMS at the time.