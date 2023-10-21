KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than seven thousand racers ran through the streets of Kansas City on Saturday as part of the Garmin Kansas City marathon.

The race actually started in the morning in waves that included the marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k.

The route began near the Nelson-Atkins museum of art and took runners by the World War I museum and through the plaza.

Money raised from the marathon helps fund the Kansas City sports commission. They brought the NFL draft to the city, the World Cup and so many other big sporting events.

“We’re hosting this today,” said Kathy Nelson, CEO of the KC Sports commission. “This is thousands of people celebrating Kansas City with us. When FIFA comes to town, they can feel that energy.”

“They know there’s something special about our community. I love when I go to a national event. People are like ‘oh great Kansas City’s in the room’ and I think that’s right. We’ve arrived we’re here we’re crossing the finish line and it’s such an exciting time.”

The Sports Commission is also responsible for bringing the men’s NCAA division 1 wrestling championships to Kansas City. That will take place next March.

In December of 2025, Kansas City will host NCAA D1 volleyball final four championships.