Kansas City mayor visiting St. Louis for 2-day tour; Blues game, public safety on agenda

ST. LOUIS– Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is in St. Louis to visit with Mayor Tishuara Jones Thursday and Friday. The two-day tour will touch on important issues for both cities and also emphasize the importance of collaboration.

The two leaders also will share best practices for public safety, equitable development, and more.

Thursday night, Mayor Jones and Mayor Lucas will attend the St. Louis Blues home game. The two will then take a ride-along with the Cops and Clinicians program. City officials say the program has taken more than 2,100 unique cases to help connect the right professional to the right call.

Friday, the leaders will tour the historic Old North neighborhood. The area is nearby the planned $1.7 billion NGA West campus.

Later on Friday, the two mayors will take part in a public safety roundtable discussion with the US Department of Justice and community groups. There will also be a neighborhood walk-through in Dutchtown. That neighborhood utilizes community violence interruption programs to help reduce gun violence.

Mayor Jones has allocated $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand programs like the one in Dutchtown.

There will also be a stop at a childcare facility to highlight the need to expand childcare options for working families. That was made possible through the passage of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.