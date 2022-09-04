KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a crash after a pedestrian was killed on I-435 Southbound Highway near 87th Street Sunday morning

According to the Kansas City police dispatcher, the call came in around 8:45 a.m. on a reported crash.

I-435 Highway was closed between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

