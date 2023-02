KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Naomi Slayten is 4-foot-3 and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen in the area of 99th street and Richmond Drive around 9 a.m.

Slayten was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt, and black leggings.

If you see Slayten call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency line at

816-234-5111.