KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City streetcar announced it will start its overnight construction starting Sunday night.

Overnight work is anticipated to start Sunday at 10 p.m. with construction crews working near 20th Street and proceeding north on Main Street to perform necessary track slab repairs.

The construction is expected to last five to eight weeks.

Work will be performed Sunday through Thursday nights, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather pending. In addition, nightly road closures will be in effect during the time.

Streetcar says it will not impact operations during the day.

Streetcars will be flagged through the construction zones between 10 p.m. to midnight and traffic control will be picked up and returned to regular traffic before the morning streetcar service.