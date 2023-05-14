KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is alot to celebrate on Mother’s Day for one resident in Kansas City.

Josie, the 20-year-old Bornean orangutan gave birth to a son Monday, and both mom and son appear healthy and are doing well, according to Zoo officials.

Josie and her infant are currently behind the scenes forming their bond but are expected to be in their public habitat soon.

“Orangutan infants have long-lasting relationships with their mothers, so Josie will spend the next several years showing the new baby vital orangutan skills like how to build nests, where to find food, how to interact with others, and how to use tools to forage,” the KC Zoo said in a release.

The Bornean orangutan is a species native to the island of Borneo and is classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List primarily due to deforestation. The Kansas City Zoo formed the CREATE Project in partnership with APE Malaysia, which is aimed at long-term habitat restoration in the Kinabatangan rainforest of Borneo.