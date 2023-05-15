KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Board of Commissioners has announced the approval of three affordable multi-family housing developments on the east side of Kansas City neighborhoods.

Three affordable multi-family housing developments, encompassing a total of 212 new and rehabilitated units have also been approved.

“Our Federal compact charges us with great responsibility,” President and CEO of KCATA Frank White III said in a release. “Public transportation is only at its best when more people have access. Developing transit-oriented communities has become a best practice for connecting people to the things that matter most – housing, jobs, healthcare, education – and each other. These projects do just that.”

Promise Place at 45th Street between Olive and Wabash Streets and The Mabion at 27th Street and Forest will serve tenants with incomes ranging from 30% to 60% of the median family income and is Led by the Vecino Group/Nash Group LLC.

“As a native Kansas Citian, it is a great blessing to have an opportunity to provide affordable housing in the very community where I was born and raised,” Dr. Troy Nash said in a release. “As a 100% minority-owned and operated company, Nash Group, along with our partners at the Vecino Group, are proud to collaborate with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in delivering quality transit-oriented developments.”

Promise Place and the Mabion are Transit-Oriented Communities that offer residents easy access to KCATA’s zero-fare public transportation network. Promise Place, situated in the Ivanhoe neighborhood, will consist of 101 affordable apartments across eight buildings, located one block from the Prospect MAX Bus Rapid Transit line, according to KCATA. The Mabion is located in Beacon Hill and will feature 57 multi-family units.

The KCATA Board of Commissioners also approved the rehabilitation of 41 Paseo LLC, an affordable senior living facility, by Community Builders KC.

The rehab center will be located at 41st and Paseo Boulevard, and the project will renovate an art-deco-style facility featuring 54 affordable units for seniors.

“The project at 41st and Troost is an example of how our partnership with KCATA enables the continued development of affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents,” said Emmet Pierson, president, and CEO of Community Builders KC.

These projects have secured funding from various sources, including equity from the development team, Central City Sales Tax, the Kansas City Housing Trust Fund, Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and New Market Tax Credits, according to KCATA.