KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department arrested a man after a standoff Thanksgiving afternoon on a report of a domestic violence incident.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of East 28th Street on a disturbance call shortly before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, a teen told officers that a man and woman inside the home had been involved in an argument and a physical fight and that he believed the man had a gun.

Officers attempted multiple times to make contact with the individuals to make sure everyone was safe. The man and the woman refused to come to the door or exit the residence.

They called for a stand-off to bring tactical response officers and negotiators to the scene.

After about 45 minutes of negotiation, a female assault victim exited the residence and was taken to safety. She had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

The male remained inside the house but was later found in the attic Friday morning to be taken into custody.

