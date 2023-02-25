KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding a dead body Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of east 1st street around 1 a.m. in regard to a medical nature unknown.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from apparent trauma. EMS responded and declared the victim deceased.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene. They will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.