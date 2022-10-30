KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning.

Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police

Detectives requested crime scene investigators to the scene because of the outdoor location.

Detectives are interviewing people at the scene who may have information on what happened, according to the department spokesperson.

The medical examiner will make the final determination of the cause of death in conjunction with the detectives and crime scene investigators who are processing the scene.

In the second investigation, officers were called to a residence around 10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Paloma which was believed to be human remains located in the backyard.

Investigators said the resident called the police when they noticed their dog was digging in the backyard. When they went to check on their dog, the resident located human skeletal remains.

Officers contacted detectives who have begun a suspicious death investigation. Crime scene investigators as well as the medical examiner’s office will be processing the scene for evidence as well as deciding on the cause of death.

It is unknown how long the remains have been in the backyard.

If anyone has any information on either investigation are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

