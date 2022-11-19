KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night.

Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of 71st and N. Overland Avenue wearing a flannel shirt and tan pants. According to KCPD, Murillo has medical conditions that require medication she does not have with her.

If you locate or see Murillo, call 911.

