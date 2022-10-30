KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police is seeking for public’s help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.

Steven H. Kump is 58 years old, 6’3″, weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans leaving the area of 27th street and Quincy Avenue.

Kump has a traumatic brain injury and needs a walker to move around, police say.

If you see or locate Kump, call 911.

