KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old teen.

Police say Zayvion Henderson was last seen Friday evening around 5:00 p.m. near 1240 East Meyer Boulevard, the Landing Mall.

Zayvion is 5′-7″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue Kauffman Academy sweater, black shorts, and purple Nike shoes.

If you locate or see Henderson, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

