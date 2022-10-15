KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old teen.
Police say Zayvion Henderson was last seen Friday evening around 5:00 p.m. near 1240 East Meyer Boulevard, the Landing Mall.
Zayvion is 5′-7″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue Kauffman Academy sweater, black shorts, and purple Nike shoes.
If you locate or see Henderson, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.