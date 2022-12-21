Update: Kansas City police say the missing teen has been found and is safe.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old teen.

Miliano Vega was last seen on Monday around 7:30 a.m. in the area of NE Winn Road and N. Antioch Road in unknown clothing.

If located, call the KCPD juvenile section at 816-234-5105 or call 911.

