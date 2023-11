KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police have reported to a standoff on Saturday afternoon at intersection of 37th St. and Mersington Ave. and Kansas City, Missouri.

This is located a few blocks southwest of the KC VA Medical Center and just west of Seven Oaks Park.

In limited information given so far, KCPD says this standoff is related to a potentially armed person that was involved in a domestic violence assault.

