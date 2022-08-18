COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the preferred hairstyle of champion golfer Cameron Smith and is perhaps best known for Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart”-era look.

Whether you call it a Kentucky waterfall, Mississippi mudflap or a Missouri compromise, the mullet is now more than just a haircut – it’s a national competition.

Twenty-five kids and 11 teens have been named finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

That includes four boys from Missouri — Bowdin Macy, of Carthage; Nolan Schanz Jr., of Festus; Zander Trainer, of Kennett; and Cash Larrison, of Catawissa — and one teen from Kansas — Mikey Silva, of Randolph.

Getting into the top 25 is quite an accomplishment, as the USA Mullet Championships is a national competition with children from all over the country vying for 1st place.

Mikey’s mom Krystal told sister station KSNW that her son has had the hairstyle for three years. She mentioned the contest last year, but they missed registration, so they tried again this year.

Mikey Silva of Randolph is in the running for the best mullet. He is one of 11 teens in the USA Mullet Championships. (Photo courtesy Krystal Sullivan-Silva via KSNW)

Online voting in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships ends Friday, Aug. 19, according to the website. The 1st place prize in the kids division is the $2,500 “Mullet Mega Money Pot,” and 2nd and 3rd places receive “Mullet Champs Gift Sets.” In the teen division, the top prize is $1,000.

The USA Mullet Championships started as a competition for adults in Michigan in 2020. It has now expanded nationwide with multiple divisions. In fact, registration for the men’s open is currently open.

