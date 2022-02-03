MISSOURI — The governor is proposing $47 billion for the Missouri 2023 budget.

A Carthage lawmaker is helping to turn that into an official spending plan.

Republican State Representative Cody Smith of Carthage says it’s still the early stage of combing through the executive budget. But it could look very different from how the state is spending its money this year.

“We have a tremendous amount of federal money available to us at this time,” said Smith.

Just one reason Gov. Mike Parson has proposed a $47 billion budget for 2023. There could be big increases for healthcare spending. That could include Medicaid increases as well as more money for state workers, both general and those dealing with healthcare.

“He’s asked for 5.5% for all statewide employees as an increase to be effective immediately. And some additional targeted increases for folks that are on the front lines, care providers.”

Education could also see a big boost. Gov. Parson is calling for an additional $600 million for colleges and universities, including Missouri Southern and Crowder College.

“He’s also proposed some capital improvements projects for them. So respective projects, or various projects on respective campuses, and each of our public universities, and some scholarship programs, things like that.”

Younger students aren’t left out either.

“There’s a tremendous amount of federal money available to K-12 education in Missouri. So we’ve got a couple billion dollars of federal funds that we need to appropriate.”

The governor is calling for higher wages for teachers, a minimum of $38,000 a year.

Improving Missouri roads and bridges is a goal Parson is continuing from previous budgets.

“So we have a very large, expensive transportation network that we maintain and sustain. He’s asked for some additional money to continue to work on that,” said Smith.

The governor’s $47 billion proposal is higher compared to $35 billion in the current budget.

The difference comes in large part from federal COVID-19 funding through American Rescue Plan Act but also significant growth in state revenue this budget year.