BUFFALO, Mo. — A 75-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri man has been identified as the victim of a drowning northeast of Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis W. Steckline was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

MSHP said Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he was discovered.

The circumstances of the drowning are unknown, as the drowning was not witnessed, according to MSHP.

The investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

