KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire, a natural gas company, is increasing its customer assistance funding to low-income Missouri residents.

In a release, Spire announced they are adding $500,000 more toward “low-income heating assistance,” which includes weatherization and the Critical Medical Needs Program.

This is added to the more than $33 million in federal, state and Spire energy assistance the company helped customers get during 2023.

“We know the impact inflation has on customers, and we’re focused on making sure options are available to those who are struggling,” says Steve Mills, Spire Missouri President.

The release details some of the options available for those eligible:

The Payment Partner Program provides a monthly bill credit and matches payments toward past-due amounts for individuals who qualify.

Last year, Spire made changes to the DollarHelp program, providing assistance to customers whose household incomes are up to 300% of the federal poverty level. The maximum total annual pledge amount also increased from $700 to $1,000 per household.

The Critical Medical Needs Program assists customers experiencing a medical emergency and suspends potential disconnection of their service for up to 30 days. Spire, along with other utilities, provides financial support for this assistance network in partnership with the United Way. Participation in the program requires certification from a healthcare provider or case worker.

Spire says its customer support team is available to help access programs and manage their energy use. That includes helping with budgeting, arranging payments and more.

For more information visit the Spire website.