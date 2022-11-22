WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora, Missouri, as the victim who died. Gianunzio was driving a 1926 Ford Model T.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway CC near West Plains, Missouri.

Investigators say a driver in a pickup truck was heading westbound and attempted to make a left turn, but failed to yield. The pickup driver pulled into the path of Gianunzio and crashed into him.

Authorities pronounced Gianunzio dead at the scene. It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed at this time in connection with the crash.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.