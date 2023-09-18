KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a Monday morning shooting in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, KCPD received reports of a shooting near East 39th Street and South Benton Avenue.

When officers arrived, multiple people were inside the residence. They were called outside so officers could search the home.

Officers found a man in the entry way of the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to KCPD. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators are currently at the scene to gather evidence and talk to witnesses.

One man was taken into custody. Detectives are not currently seeking any additional suspects at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.