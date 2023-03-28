OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A $300 million family resort and entertainment district planned for the Lake of the Ozarks region will now include a Marriott Hotels property.

The planned site is called “Oasis at Lakeport.” Developers hope to build the high-scale resort off of Highway 54 and Jeffries Road in the city of Osage Beach. It would include rides, attractions, hotels and restaurants, in addition to an amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.

Two St. Louis-based developers — SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development — have led much of the planning efforts. SkyView Partners announced Monday that Marriott International has agreed to construction of a 400-room, full-service Marriott Hotels property as part of the resort.

Marriott is planning to offer hundreds of rooms, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, full-service spa, restaurants, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and pickleball courts. The property will be located near a large-scale waterpark, one in the works through OpenAire Inc.

“The addition of the Marriott Hotels property to the Lakeport family resort and entertainment district will solidify Oasis as the premier tourist destination in the Midwest,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “Our goal for Oasis at Lakeport is to provide a year-round family friendly offering with attractions and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

“We are excited to announce plans for the future Marriott Hotels property and the amenities it will bring to the Osage Beach community,” said Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development. “I am committed to bringing partners to the lake community that will provide employment opportunities and enjoyment for future generations.”

Big Thunder Marine, one of the lake region’s biggest boating companies, acquired the land for the proposed site in 2021. Along with the hotels, current resort plans call for 20 acres of amusement rides, attractions and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

“The investment in the Osage Beach community continues to grow through the partnership priorities and efforts of SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison.

“As plans for the family friendly offerings at Oasis at Lakeport continue to be announced, I am enjoying watching our community gain momentum as one of the fastest growing lake destinations.”

SkyView partners says resort construction is on pace to begin this summer. The amusement park and other features of it could open by summer 2024. Developers estimate the Marriott and waterpark properties will open by 2026.

