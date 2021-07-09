Massive $20M Missouri home goes up for sale including Ferris wheel, bowling alley

FLINT HILL, Mo. — A $20 million house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area, according to the listing agents.

The property, which real estate agents called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small town of Flint Hill. It’s a St. Charles County community outside of Wentzville that’s unknown to many. The address is 7 Hillside Court.

The 20,000-square-foot home sits on 20-plus acres and includes a stone bridge and live streams that were inspired by the picturesque images of Thomas Kinkade.

The listing also says the property is “luxury meant to be lived in” and is designed to pamper. It has stables fashioned after the Clydesdale Facility at Busch Gardens, barns, a sport and event venue, a playground and amusement area with a Ferris wheel, bowling alley, theater, arcade and a resort-worthy water park with its own lazy river.

The home has 6 staircases

The multi-purpose sports field is ideal for soccer, baseball, and volleyball and was built for fun for all ages .

The glass custom made by St. Louis Art Glass depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Miracles.

Stables inspired by the Clydesdale Facility at Busch Gardens. Built from massive, recycled-wood beams and decking, the facility is both beautiful and ecologically friend

Extensive Water Park / Pool with Swim-Up Bar, Waterfall Covered Grotto, In-pool Volleyball & Basketball. Dual Racing Slides with Two Waterfalls, a Diving Board and Zero Edge Entry Covered with Huge Umbrellas, Complete with a Flowing Lazy River!

Arcade Room

Bowling Alley

If the home sells close to the listing price, its real estate team said it will be a record for the St. Louis area. The home is being listed by the VIP group of Chad Matlick, Deanna Matlick, and Saundra Porgelis with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.

Porgelis said her team did some digging into past sales and that this listing has the potential to be the most expensive ever in the St. Louis region.

The sellers are Matthew and Janice Bross. Matthew Bross is a partner at CloudScale Capital Partners and the former chief technology officer of Huawei and British Telecom.

The home was even featured in The Wall Street Journal due to the possibility it could set a record.

The home has four floors, six staircases and an elevator. The listing also says there are several hidden tunnels and passages.

The home includes a private chapel with custom lead glass windows depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Miracles. The glass was made by St. Louis Art Glass.

The property is in Flint Hill but has a Wentzville mailing address. You can contact the VIP Group at 314-280-1234 or VIPGROUP@cbgundaker.com. You can see the entire listing here.