Men accused of kidnapping missing Missouri woman to appear in court Tuesday

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men accused of kidnapping a Dallas County, Missouri, woman will have their first court appearances Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater was last seen in late July. Family reported her missing on Aug. 25.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, were arrested in September, charged with felony kidnapping, among other charges.

Court documents say Phelps and Norton held Rainwater in a cage on a property on Moon Valley Road near Windyville, Missouri.

Both Phelps and Norton were scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 28, but the hearing was postponed until the two could be assigned public defenders, KOLR reports.

Norton’s public defender filed a motion for discovery in the case on Sept. 30. Phelps’ public defender filed the same motion on Oct. 1.

Now, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Phelps and Norton are finally scheduled for a court hearing.

Phelps will be seen by Judge Lisa Henderson at 11 a.m. at the Dallas County Courthouse. Norton’s hearing is scheduled for later that day at 1:30 p.m.

Very few details on this case have been released by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, including whether they’ve located Cassidy Rainwater.

KOLR has not been able to confirm any new information with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office since Phelps and Norton were arrested.