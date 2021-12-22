Mid-Missouri assistant fire chief killed while responding to crash on I-70

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief was killed Wednesday while assisting at the scene of a crash on Interstate 70.

It happened at I-70’s mile marker 135 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to KOMU.

A semitrailer going westbound hit Bryant Gadney’s vehicle at a high rate of speed. The semi then hit an ambulance and the original truck involved, KOMU reports.

No other people were injured.

Westbound I-70 was closed as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates. The road was expected to be shut down for about 5.5 hours.

