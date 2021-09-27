Military aircraft test flight creates sonic boom over southwest Missouri

FILE – In this April 11, 2003 file photo, a flight deck handler watches as an F/A 18E Super Hornet is launched from the USS Nimitz in the Prsian Gulf. The Navy says a fighter jet has crashed in the Mojave Desert but its pilot safely ejected. The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley went down Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Superior Valley south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Office of Emergency Management confirmed what caused the loud boom heard over southwest Missouri late Monday morning.

According to officials, Boeing was running a test loop starting in St. Louis and made its way to the Ozarks.

The military aircraft reached a certain speed to create the sound.

On September 26, the Mountain Grove Fire Department reported that another sonic boom was heard in that area.

“Sonic boom is an impulsive noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound — about 750 mph. An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves,” the post states.

According to the fire department, the U.S. military has acknowledged the testing of a new jet called the F-15EX Strike Eagle released in April of 2021.

The fire department believes that is what caused the boom on Sunday.