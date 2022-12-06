KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

Martin Paul is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. Paul was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, blue jacket, sweatpants, and black “And1” shoes.

He was last seen near 82nd Street and Holmes around 7:55 p.m.

If you locate Paul, call 9-11.

