LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a missing swimmer was found dead at the 20-mile mark of the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks.

The body of 30-year-old Kendall Henderson of Chicago, Illinois was recovered on Monday, June 19.

According to Troop F, the swimmer jumped off a dock to swim on Sunday, June 18 and did not resurface.