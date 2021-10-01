Missing woman Cassidy Rainwater’s mother also victim of mysterious disappearance

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Speculation surrounding a Missouri woman’s disappearance is gaining momentum online.

Few details have been released since two men were arrested late last week, accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has yet to give more details about the 33-year-old’s whereabouts, KOLR reports.

But it turns out Rainwater’s case isn’t the only mysterious disappearance in the family.

Cassidy Rainwater was last seen in mid-July. A relative reported her missing weeks later on Aug. 25.

Court documents detailing charges against two men accused of kidnapping her say, on Sept. 16, the FBI office in Kansas City received an anonymous tip that Rainwater was being held in a cage on a property off Moon Valley Road near Lebanon in Dallas County.

Court documents say two men, James Phelps and Timothy Norton, were living on the property. Both were soon charged with felony kidnapping, accused of holding Rainwater against her will.

Dallas County authorities determined Phelps was the last person to have been in contact with Rainwater while both were at his property.

Phelps told investigators Rainwater had been staying with him until she could get back on her feet.

Court documents say Phelps told deputies that a month prior, Rainwater had left his property in the middle of the night, met a car at the end of the driveway, and he hadn’t seen her since.

Phelps was taken into custody on Sept. 16, and his cell phone was seized as evidence.

Court documents say the phone contained seven photos of Rainwater in a partially nude state being held in a cage at Phelps’ residence.

Phelps and Norton are currently in jail. They are due back in court on Oct. 5.

Little else is known about what was found on Phelps’ property; however, sister station KOLR has found more ties to the victim in Laclede County.

Cassidy Rainwater’s mother, Tracy Wahwassuck, went missing in 2007.

Based on previous KOLR reporting, Wahwassuck’s remains were found scattered in a field near Lebanon, Missouri, a year later.

“It was unusual, some of the statements made by people, that we’ll have to go on with the new evidence we have and see where that leads us,” former Laclede County Sheriff Richard Wrinkle told KOLR during a 2008 interview.

Wahwassuck’s disappearance was reported as “suspicious,” but no cause of death has ever been released on her case. Years later, no one has ever been arrested either.

Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell told KOLR it’s still an open case.

Murrell said at this time, he does not believe there’s any connection between Rainwater’s disappearance and her mother’s death.