REPUBLIC, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy got an exciting surprise when his garbage truck-themed party was visited by an actual truck.

Caleb Riley was celebrating his fourth birthday party with his friends and family. The theme of the party was “Caleb’s Trash Bash”.

“When my son had told me he wanted a trash truck birthday I had thought how neat it would be to have a trash truck come by,” says Caleb’s mother Misty Riley. “He never gets to see one up close.”

Riley called her waste disposal provider but got no response. After calling several other providers with no replies, she thought it wouldn’t happen.

“I ended up telling another mom whose son was coming to the party that I didn’t think it was going to happen, she ended up telling her husband about it,” says Riley.

She eventually managed to come in contact with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) through her friend’s contacts.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Joel Bridges, a relief driver for GFL, drove his truck to visit Caleb.

“The dad was outside and he opened the front door, motioned for me to honk the horn. So I blew their horn and the kids come running out and the little boy, Caleb, he was running out, jumping up and down, screaming and he was pretty ecstatic.” says Bridges.

He said he parked and let the kids inside the truck.

“He was so sweet. He even brought my son a present, a trash truck of his own, which he has not put down,” says Riley.

She says she praised Bridges to the owner of GFL and thanked him for making her son’s birthday party so special.

“It was awesome. I mean, it made my day just as they came out jumping up, screaming, pointing, and jumping in circles, I mean, it was awesome,” says Bridges.

“We are switching to GFL for our service. They went above and beyond to make my little boy’s wish happen!” says Riley.