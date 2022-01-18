Missouri biker gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around US

ST. LOUIS — Six men arrested by Evansville, Indiana, police last May for breaking into a Harley-Davidson shop there were linked Tuesday to a St. Louis-based biker gang, the U. S. Secret Service says.

The groups has been responsible for more than $1 million in stolen motorcycles and other property dating back to 2019, the agency said.

Sister station WEHT reports the men were seen running from Bud’s Harley-Davidson not long after the store’s security system confirmed that glass had been broken there on May 31.

That came just three days after WKRN in Nashville reported three bikes were stolen from a Harley-Davidson store in Clarksville, Tennessee, with thieves ramming one of the bikes through the front door to break it down.

Although it’s unclear if the same suspects are responsible for all of the cases, authorities did tell WEHT they are related, along with cases in Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee.

KTVI has made contact with authorities in multiple states to determine if the theft ring has been entirely disrupted.