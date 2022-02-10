ST. LOUIS — Days after the president of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys wrote to the bill’s sponsor asking it to be withdrawn, a state legislative committee voted down a bill critics dubbed as the “Make Murder Legal Act” on Thursday.

Senate Bill 666 would expand the right to shoot and kill someone in self-defense.

The bill “provides that a person who uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of such force, unless such force was used against a law enforcement officer who was acting in the performance of his or her official duties and the person reasonably knew or should have known that the person was a law enforcement officer.”

The bill was sponsored by Republican state Sen. Eric Burlison, who represents parts of Christian and Greene counties and is running for Congress.

It had support from St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who was charged along with his wife in 2020 for waving guns at protesters in front of their home. The pair later pleaded guilty, and Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them.

In a Jan. 30 letter to Burlison, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson wrote of concerns that the bill would bar officers from detaining or arresting someone for any violent offense if they claim self-defense, including what he called an “absurd” scenario where a person who was buying or selling drugs could invoke the claim if the deal went bad and someone ended up dead.

The bill died in the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee on Thursday by a 4-3 vote.

