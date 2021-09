ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Maplewood Chef Trent Garvey from The Blue Duck survives another round of Hell’s Kitchen.

Dozens of supporters gathered at the restaurant to cheer on Garvey who had an impressive night winning the VIP tour of some kitchens and even taking home a $3,000 shopping spree.

You can watch Garvey as he takes on the final challenge, next Monday, on FOX4.