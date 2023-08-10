CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead, his wife arrested, and a deputy injured after the couple fled to Michigan with two children to escape an abduction and parental kidnapping warrant from Christian County, Missouri.

The woman was arrested early Wednesday in Goetzville, Michigan, where she and her husband were staying with the two children.

The man, identified as Giovanni McNab, was at a home in Goetzville when the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group tried to serve a warrant for the abduction of the two children.

McNab opened fire and injured one of the deputies, officials said. The deputy was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

That was the start of the hours-long standoff between McNab and U.S. Marshals. They said McNab barricaded himself inside the house with the two children and refused to come out.

Later that night, Marshals entered the house to find McNab dead in the home and the two children uninjured. The children were placed in protective custody.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the FBI’s Detroit Field Office assisted the U.S. Marshals with the operation.