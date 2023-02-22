ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Travel and Leisure magazine’s list of the “20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S.” includes one notable place in Missouri.

Their editors considered cities from coast to coast with populations under 20,000.

Hermann, Missouri, made the list. The small town is located in the heart of Missouri wine country. It’s a picturesque city that offers visitors a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.

Hermann was founded in the 19th century by German immigrants. It is known for its historic architecture, charming shops and restaurants, and, of course, its wineries. One of the things that makes Hermann special is its location.

The town is situated in the Missouri River Valley, surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards. This makes it a popular destination for wine enthusiasts, who come to sample the local wines and take in the beautiful scenery.

Hermann is also known for its rich history. The town has a number of historic buildings, including the Deutschheim State Historic Site, which is a museum complex that showcases the town’s German heritage.

There are also several annual festivals and events that celebrate the town’s history and culture, such as Maifest and Oktoberfest.