BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Cassville Police Department reported that 49-year-old John Forsyth is missing after he did not show up at his job at Mercy Hospital on Sunday, May 21.

Forsyth was last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning and his vehicle was later located at a park in Cassville.

Forsyth is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue/gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Cassville Police Department at (417) 847-3121.