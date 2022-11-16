BRANSON, Mo. — One of Missouri’s most well-known golf courses is now a stage on the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

Top of the Rock Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson has been added to the video game’s lineup. The luxury-style golf course opened in 1996 as the first one in Missouri designed by Golf Hall of Fame golfer Jack Nicklaus.

PGA Tour 2K23 organizers shared a small preview last week of what the golf course looks like in the video game via Twitter. It shows several creeks, ponds and other bodies of water around the 47-acre golf courses, along with its signature statue and castle-styled building.

PGA Tour has featured several real-life golf courses since 2K21, according to Gamespot.com. Top of the Rock is the first Missouri course available through the series and can be downloaded by anyone with the 2K23 game.

