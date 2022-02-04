ST. LOUIS – A statement of support for the state’s now-former health director has forced Missouri Governor Mike Parson to address political and religious critics who say the message left the impression that he only supports appointing those with “Christian values.”

On Tuesday, after Don Kauerauf resigned as the state’s health director when he could not get support from Senate Republicans needed to confirm his appointment, Parson released a statement which reads in part:

“Don is a public health expert that is on record opposing masking requirements and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He is outspokenly pro-life and morally opposed to abortion. Missourians know that I share these beliefs and would not have nominated someone who does not share the same Christian values.”

When the statement was released on social media, it drew criticism from at least one Jewish state lawmaker, Adam Schwadron, of St. Charles County, who asked on Twitter: “I’m curious Governor, is this a standard you traditionally use? Article VI of the US Constitution strictly prohibits a religious test as a qualification to any office or public trust.”

There have been calls for apologies, and some, including St. Louis’ Central Reform Congregation Rabbi Daniel Bogard filed civil rights complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Governor’s office released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Governor Parson has never required a religious litmus test for appointments as evidenced by the broad spectrum of religious backgrounds of his appointees. Just because an appointee happens to possess values that align with the Governor’s Christian faith doesn’t mean that he requires them to adhere to his religion. The Governor’s statement was intended to point out that Don Kauerauf shared values that aligned with the Governor’s and was not intended to imply that he imposes a requirement that job applicants adhere to any particular religion.

Governor Parson has never required a religious litmus test for appointments as evidenced by the diverse background of religious views that his appointees have publicly shared, such as Jamilha Nasheed.”

Nasheed, the former State Senator from the city of St. Louis, was appointed to the State Board of Probation and Parole.

“I’m Muslim and I’m not Christian and he appointed me,” Nasheed told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday. “I don’t think that he really meant what he said. Like I said, if that was the case, I wouldn’t have been, you know, appointed as a Muslim.

“I don’t think he meant to say it that way,” she told the paper.