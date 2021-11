JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It will begin to look a lot like Christmas Monday in Jefferson City.

The Missouri governor’s mansion Christmas tree arrived Monday morning, shutting down a portion a nearby street. The tree will be on display on Governor Mike Parson’s lawn.

This year’s tree was donated by a Columbia, Missouri couple because it was growing way too big for their lawn.

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees have arrived!



The Mansion lawn now boasts a 30 foot Norway Spruce donated by Steve and Carla Lieble of Columbia. The tree has grown too large for their front yard. pic.twitter.com/oFG5PuumHz — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 29, 2021

The tree lighting ceremony is Friday at 6 p.m.